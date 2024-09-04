Exciting Middleweight Matchup Between Alexander Hernandez And Michel Pereira Headlines At UFC Apex

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs. PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Hernandez (12-2 1NC, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) aims to start his run towards the title by clinching the biggest victory of his career. With eight of his 12 wins coming by way of submission, Hernandez has shown off his grappling skills in wins over Roman Kopylov, Marc-Andre Barriault and Rodolfo Vieira. He now has his sights set on snapping Pereira’s win streak and turning his attention towards the top of the division.

Pereira (31-11 2NC, fighting out of Tucuma, Para, Brazil) plans to continue his streak of bonus-earning performances in his first UFC main event opportunity. One of the most unpredictable athletes on the roster, he has delighted fans with highlight-reel finishes of Ihor Potieria, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Andre Petroski. Pereira now looks to remain undefeated in the UFC middleweight division and extend his overall winning streak to nine as he attempts to break into the Top 10.