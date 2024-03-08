Exciting Matchups Filling Out March Fight Nights

While all eyes are on the incoming UFC 300 in mid-April, UFC has myriad intruing matchups on its slate for the rest of March.

On March 23 in the UFC APEX, flyweights Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas lock horns, but before they do battle, a trio of intriguing fights join the card.

First, Igor Da Silva faces Andre Lima in a flyweight contest between undefeated Brazilians. Da Silva is coming off a second-round stoppage on Dana White’s Contender Series and hopes to produce a similar result in his debut. The 20-year-old has earned stoppages in all but one of his professional wins. Lima also is a DWCS alumnus after earning a unanimous decision win in October 2023 and will also hope to kick his UFC tenure off on the right note.

Also joining the card is a fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and AJ Dobson. Shahbazyan was originally slated to fight Dusko Todorović while Dobson was booked to fight Tresean Gore in February. With neither fight coming to fruition, the two middleweights are set to go on March 23. Dobson is coming off his first UFC win in his third try where he outworked Tafon Nchukwi to earn a decision win. Meanwhile, Shahbazyan is coming off his fourth loss in five outings after getting his UFC career off to a flying 4-0 start. The 26-year-old “Golden Boy” hopes to rectify things against the 32-year-old Dobson.

In a bantamweight bout, Miles Johns replaces Davey Grant to face Cody Gibson. The 29-year-old Johns is hoping to secure his first win of 2024 while Gibson hopes to bounce back and get his first UFC win since his first stint in the organization in June 2014.

Finally, Karl Williams returns hoping to make it seven wins in a row when he fights Justin Tafa in a heavyweight bout. Williams was originally supposed to fight Junior Tafa, but when Junior stepped in for his brother at UFC 298, Justin took the slot against Williams.

Tafa’s last two wins came inside 90 seconds of the first round, which the 34-year-old Williams will have to manage.

In UFC’s final fight night of March, the Octagon returns to Atlantic City for the first time since April 2018. Headlining the card is a fiercely important flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, which could determine the next title challenger at 125 pounds.

Ahead of their battle, fan-favorite Nate “The Train” Landwehr returns for his first fight of 2024 taking on Jamall Emmers in a featherweight bout. Landwehr was originally scheduled to face Pat Sabatini before the Philidelphian withdrew. Emmers is coming off a bounceback, knockout win over Dennis Buzukja at UFC 295 to push his UFC record back to .500 while Landwehr is hoping to regain some momentum after Dan Ige snapped his 4-fight win streak at UFC 289.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas – March 23, UFC Apex

Flyweight

Igor Da Silva vs Andre Lima

Middleweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs AJ Dobson

Heavyweight

Karl Williams vs Justin Tafa

Bantamweight

Miles "Chapo" Johns vs Cody "The Renegade" Gibson

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot – March 30, Atlantic City, Boardwalk Hall

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs Jamall Emmers