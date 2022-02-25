 Skip to main content
Exciting Matchups Coming To Milestone Fight Night In March

The Action Returns To The Apex On March 12 With A Bang
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Feb. 25, 2022

After Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their beef at UFC 272 in T-Mobile Arena, the Octagon returns to the Apex for a milestone fight night headlined by Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

March 12’s fight card is the 50th Fight Night held in the UFC Apex, a crucial venue for the promotion’s continued action throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The arena has hosted a bevy of classic fights and provided a unique atmosphere in which athletes showcase their skills.

Other than the light heavyweight headliner, plenty of intriguing prospects and matchups will make the foray to the Octagon on March 12, including the return of featherweight riser “Super” Sodiq Yusuff. After suffering his first UFC loss since joining the roster via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Yusuff looks to bounce back against UFC veteran Alex Caceres, who rides into the matchup on a 5-fight winning streak.

Elsewhere, Canadian submission specialist Gillian Robertson steps in on short notice to replace Ariane Lipski against Colorado’s JJ Aldrich, and Drew Dober and Sabina Mazo return each looking to halt their 2-fight skids when they face Ricky Glenn and Miranda Maverick, respectively.

Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

View The Whole Card Here

Light heavyweight

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov

Bantamweight

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Cannetti

Middleweight

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage

Women’s flyweight

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick

Featherweight

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk

Women’s flyweight

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson

Lightweight

Drew Dober vs Ricky Glenn

Bantamweight

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat

Light heavyweight

Khalil Rountree vs Karl Roberson

Featherweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres

 

