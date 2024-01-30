Exciting Flyweights Amanda Ribas And Rose Namajunas Clash In The Main Event At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs. NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC Apex VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC octagon girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Brazil’s Ribas (13-4, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) looks to deliver a statement win in her first UFC main event. A judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who isn’t shy about keeping it on the feet, Ribas has delivered impressive wins against Luana Pinheiro, Viviane Araújo, and Mackenzie Dern. The seasoned contender now aims to secure the biggest win of her career against a former champion in Namajunas.

Former UFC strawweight champion Namajunas (12-6, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) returns to action with intentions of proving that she’s still one of the best in the world. The Colorado-based fighter has entertained fans with her trademark wins against the likes of Zhang Weili (twice), Joanna Jędrzejczyk (twice), and Jessica Andrade. Namajunas now aims to break into the flyweight rankings by defeating Ribas in impressive fashion.

Holobaugh (21-7, fighting out of Amite, Loui.) sets out to secure a fourth straight victory. The Louisiana native has seen a resurgence ever since joining the cast of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, where he finished all three of his opponents to win the show. Finishing his last four opponents inside two rounds, Holobaugh aims to keep the momentum going against Ogden.

Ogden (16-6 1 NC fighting out of Kansas City, Miss.) makes his first appearance of the new year. Competing inside the Octagon for a fourth time, his most notable win came was against rising star Daniel Zellhuber. He now intends to kickstart a successful 2024 by delivering a statement win against Holobaugh.

Additional bouts on the card include: