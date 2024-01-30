Exciting Flyweights Amanda Ribas And Rose Namajunas Clash In The Main Event At UFC APEX

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In addition, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs. NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Brazil’s Ribas (13-4, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) looks to deliver a statement win in her first UFC main event. A judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who isn’t shy about keeping it on the feet, Ribas has delivered impressive wins against Luana Pinheiro, Viviane Araújo, and Mackenzie Dern. The seasoned contender now aims to secure the biggest win of her career against a former champion in Namajunas.
Former UFC strawweight champion Namajunas (12-6, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) returns to action with intentions of proving that she’s still one of the best in the world. The Colorado-based fighter has entertained fans with her trademark wins against the likes of Zhang Weili (twice), Joanna Jędrzejczyk (twice), and Jessica Andrade. Namajunas now aims to break into the flyweight rankings by defeating Ribas in impressive fashion.
Holobaugh (21-7, fighting out of Amite, Loui.) sets out to secure a fourth straight victory. The Louisiana native has seen a resurgence ever since joining the cast of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, where he finished all three of his opponents to win the show. Finishing his last four opponents inside two rounds, Holobaugh aims to keep the momentum going against Ogden.
Ogden (16-6 1 NC fighting out of Kansas City, Miss.) makes his first appearance of the new year. Competing inside the Octagon for a fourth time, his most notable win came was against rising star Daniel Zellhuber. He now intends to kickstart a successful 2024 by delivering a statement win against Holobaugh.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Billy Quarantillo (18-5, fighting out of Tampa, Fla.) looks to secure back to back wins as he takes on Gabriel Miranda (17-6, fighting out of Telemaco Borba, Parana, Brazil) at featherweight
- At heavyweight The Ultimate Fighter season 30 winner Mohammed Usman (11-2, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, Colo.) collides with undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Mick Parkin (8-0, fighting out of Castletown, England)
- Ricardo Ramos (16-5, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) is slated to take on Julian Erosa (28-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Yakima, Wash.) at featherweight
- A bantamweight tilt pits England’s Davey Grant (15-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) against The Ultimate Fighter season 31 finalist Cody Gibson (20-9, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
- Featherweights Jarno Errens (13-5-1, fighting out of Heerlen, the Netherlands) and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Steven Nguyen (9-1, fighting out of Wichita, Kan.) face off
- Dana White’s Contender Series prospects Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) and Dusko Todorovic (12-4, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) are scheduled for a middleweight tilt
- Versatile competitor Fernando Padilla (15-5, fighting out of Irvine, Calif. by way of Chihuahua, Mexico) welcomes Dana White’s Contender Series signee Luis Pajuelo (8-1, fighting out of Lima, Peru) to the UFC’s 145-pound division
- Heavyweight sluggers Karl Williams (9-1, fighting out of Gwinnet, Georgia, by way of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) and Junior Tafa (5-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) are scheduled for three five-minute rounds
- Montserrat Rendon (6-0, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) aims to stay perfect as she collides with UFC newcomer Dariya Zgeleznykova (8-1, fighting out of St. Petersburg, Russia) at bantamweight
