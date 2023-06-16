Exciting Fights Coming To Las Vegas On July 15

Underneath the crucial bantamweight headliner between former champion Holly Holm and the upstart Mayra Bueno Silva, featherweights Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler duke it out to settle their feud. In addition, heavyweight knockout artist Walt Harris returns to action as he takes on Jash Parisian.

Flyweight knockout specialist Tyson Nam also returns against Azat Maksum in an intriguing bout at 125 pounds, and “The Iron Turtle” Junyong Park looks to stretch his winning streak to four when he fights Albert Duraev.

Lightning fast lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney also returns hoping to get his hand raised once again as he faces Nazim Sadykhov.

On July 1, lightweight Guram Kutateladze steps in for Jordan Leavitt to replace him and face Elves Brener.

All those fights and more will take place from Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 15. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more information as well as any updates to the cards.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva – July 15, UFC Apex

Flyweight

Tyson Nam vs Azat Maksum

Women’s bantamweight

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Ailin Perez

Women’s featherweight

Norma Dumont vs Chelsea Chandler

Flyweight

Jafel Filho vs Juancamilo Ronderos

Heavyweight

Walt Harris vs Josh Parisian

Middleweight

Albert Duraev vs Junyong park

Lightweight

Alexander Munoz vs Carl Deaton

Featherweight

Austin Lingo vs Melquizael Costa

Lightweight

Ottman Azaitar vs Francisco Prado

Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs Nazim Sadykhov

Women’s strawweight

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Istela Nunes

Lightweight

Evan Elder vs Genaro Valdez

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov – July 1, UFC Apex

Lightweight Bout

Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener