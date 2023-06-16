Exciting Fights Coming To Las Vegas On July 15

An Update To UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov As Well As Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva
Jun. 16, 2023
After what is shaping up to be an unforgettable International Fight Week capped with UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, the Octagon returns to the UFC APEX a week later for a card decorated with intriguing and important matchups.
Underneath the crucial bantamweight headliner between former champion Holly Holm and the upstart Mayra Bueno Silva, featherweights Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler duke it out to settle their feud. In addition, heavyweight knockout artist Walt Harris returns to action as he takes on Jash Parisian.
Flyweight knockout specialist Tyson Nam also returns against Azat Maksum in an intriguing bout at 125 pounds, and “The Iron Turtle” Junyong Park looks to stretch his winning streak to four when he fights Albert Duraev.
Lightning fast lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney also returns hoping to get his hand raised once again as he faces Nazim Sadykhov.
On July 1, lightweight Guram Kutateladze steps in for Jordan Leavitt to replace him and face Elves Brener.
All those fights and more will take place from Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 15. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more information as well as any updates to the cards.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva– July 15, UFC Apex
Flyweight
Tyson Nam vs Azat Maksum
Women’s bantamweight
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Ailin Perez
Women’s featherweight
Norma Dumont vs Chelsea Chandler
Flyweight
Jafel Filho vs Juancamilo Ronderos
Heavyweight
Walt Harris vs Josh Parisian
Middleweight
Albert Duraev vs Junyong park
Lightweight
Alexander Munoz vs Carl Deaton
Featherweight
Austin Lingo vs Melquizael Costa
Lightweight
Ottman Azaitar vs Francisco Prado
Lightweight
Terrance McKinney vs Nazim Sadykhov
Women’s strawweight
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Istela Nunes
Lightweight
Evan Elder vs Genaro Valdez
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov– July 1, UFC Apex
Lightweight Bout
Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener
