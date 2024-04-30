Exciting Fighters You Might Not Know | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai made the most of his short-notice debut against Uroš Medić last November, submitting him in the second round.

Heading into his bout against Elves Brener this Saturday on a seven-fight win streak, with six wins by knockout and five by submission. He only has one win by decision. His fight against Medić was at welterweight, so now he moves back down to face Brener in his home weight class of 155 pounds.

Iasmin Lucindo

Iasmin Lucindo is only 22 years old, but the future is bright for the Brazilian strawweight. She made her debut back in 2022 in front of a packed San Diego crowd, against Yazmin Jauregui, who was also making her debut. Even though she lost by unanimous decision to Jauregui, she had a memorable chat with UFC CEO Dana White following the fight, which put her on the map.