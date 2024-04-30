Exciting Fighters You Might Not Know | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC Foundation
Rio de Janeiro has been home to some epic fights in the UFC. The first time the Octagon touched down in Rio was back in 2011 for UFC 134: Silva vs Okami. Since then, there have been 11 events hosted there, creating highlights for the ages.
UFC returns to Rio with an action-packed card headlined by Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja and Australia’s Steve Erceg for the flyweight title. Before those two close out the night, there’s a handful of electric fighters that will make their walk to the Octagon with hopes of landing another highlight to their reel.
Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Take a look at some exciting fighters that you may not know about on UFC 301.
Ismael Bonfim
Ismael Bonfim was lucky enough to make his debut in Rio last January at UFC 283 and he put himself on the map in his debut showing. The 28-year-old Brazilian knocked out Terrance McKinney in the second round with a flying knee, a knockout that many people have not forgotten about over a year later.
His second showing in the Octagon last July didn’t go as planned as he was submitted by France’s Benoît Saint Denis. Bonfim’s brother, Gabriel, is also on the UFC roster and fans always seem to get excited when either of them steps into the Octagon. Thirteen of his 19 wins have come by finish, and he’ll look to add another one against Vinc Pichel on Saturday night.
Jean Silva
Jean Silva left a long-lasting impression on fight fans in his debut earlier this year against Westin Wilson. Sure, his first-round knockout was impressive, but his walk to the Octagon was what fans were talking about after the fight.
RELATED: Brazilian Breakdown
His walk to the Octagon almost took as long as the fight itself. According to the broadcast, his walk took 3:40, most of it with him staring into the camera. The knockout came 4:12 into the first round, and it was dominant performance from “Lord,” who extended his win streak to nine with that victory.
Myktybek Orolbai
Myktybek Orolbai made the most of his short-notice debut against Uroš Medić last November, submitting him in the second round.
Heading into his bout against Elves Brener this Saturday on a seven-fight win streak, with six wins by knockout and five by submission. He only has one win by decision. His fight against Medić was at welterweight, so now he moves back down to face Brener in his home weight class of 155 pounds.
Iasmin Lucindo
Iasmin Lucindo is only 22 years old, but the future is bright for the Brazilian strawweight. She made her debut back in 2022 in front of a packed San Diego crowd, against Yazmin Jauregui, who was also making her debut. Even though she lost by unanimous decision to Jauregui, she had a memorable chat with UFC CEO Dana White following the fight, which put her on the map.
Since that fight, she has gone on to earn a unanimous decision win over Brogan Walker, followed up by an impressive second round submission over Polyana Viana. This weekend, she faces a big test against Poland’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who enters the fight with four wins a row.
Vitor Petrino
Brazil’s Vitor Petrino has produced nonstop fireworks since he first stepped onto the scene on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. He is currently 4-0 in the UFC Octagon, with two decision wins over Anton Turkalj and Tyson Pedro, a submission of Marcin Prachnio and a knockout over Modestas Bukauskas.
RELATED: Petrino's Best Finishes
After his win over Pedro earlier this year in March, the 26-year-old called out No. 10 ranked Anthony Smith and his light heavyweight wish has been granted. Fans have seen the power that Petrino possesses in his hands and the skills he has on the mat, making this matchup one you won’t want to miss.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags