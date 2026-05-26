Examining the Lightweight Landscape Ahead of UFC Freedom 250

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Ziam is one of the most slept-on fighters on the roster. He is a quiet standout who has won six straight, including a swarming stoppage win over Sadykhov last time out. Nolan is a Contender Series grad who has won four straight and possesses outstanding size for the division. They’re two of the top under-30 talents still working their way into high-profile matchups, and an impressive showing for either could change that,while providing a little more insight about where each man stands in their development at the moment.

Ruffy heads into his matchup with Chandler on the South Lawn coming off a second-round stoppage win over Fiziev where he looked outstanding, but he’s only one fight removed from getting stopped himself by Saint Denis in Paris. “Iron Mike” has struggled to manufacture positive results as of late, but he’s aggressive in his approach and has quality wrestling, so it will be interesting to see what transpires between them as a loss to the American veteran could signal a real wrestling kryptonite for the dynamic Brazilian striker.

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The bout between Fiziev and Torres is guaranteed to be exciting for as long as it lasts and should provide a clearer picture of where each man stands in the hierarchy. Fiziev has been a fixture the Top 15 for the last several years, but he has dropped four of his last five while Torres crept into the rankings last year after blasting Grant Dawson at UFC 323. On paper, Fiziev profiles as a notch above Torres in terms of skills and results, but it’s time to see if that’s true in practice.

Somehow, it feels like people are still sleeping on Saint Denis. He is 4-0 with four finishes since connecting with Nicolas Ott and can make a strong case for a title shot with another dominant showing when he faces Pimblett. “Paddy the Baddy” had a chance to be the man standing opposite Topuria next month but lost to Gaethje in January. This is a second chance to show he’s a bona fide contender, but if he falters, the beloved Scouser could have a tough time getting back into the title conversation.