Examining the Heavyweight Landscape Ahead of UFC Freedom 250

SCHEDULED BOUTS

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane — UFC Freedom 250 (June 14)

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis — UFC Freedom 250

Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison — UFC 329 (July 11)

For the sake of this piece, let's not worry about whether or not Pereira makes history by becoming the first three-division champion in a couple of weeks and focus exclusively on the fact that he and Gane are set to do battle for an interim title and the ramifications that will have on the rest of the division.

Theoretically, the winner will face Tom Aspinall whenever the Brit is cleared to return. While there is an obvious allure to seeing Pereira win and then face the reigning champ in a title unification bout that could further bolster his insane resume, the rematching between Gane and Aspinall is equally, if not more, appealing. Where it could get interesting is if Gane wins, because right now, there hasn’t been any indication either way about whether Pereira is sticking around at heavyweight long term or just chasing history?

Whoever lands on the wrong side of things in Washington would remain a top-end contender, and there is an appeal to having Pereira in that role since he has zero history with anyone else in the division. No matter how things shake out, we should — hopefully — get a colossal title unification bout later this year and an elite contender shuffled back into the championship mix heading into the second half of the year.