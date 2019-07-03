 Skip to main content

Everything You Need To Know About UFC 239

Get caught up on all things UFC 239 before the action goes down July 6.
Jul. 3, 2019

To cap off International Fight Week, Jon Jones defends his lightweight crown once again, this time against the powerful Thiago "Marreta" Santos, and double-champion Amanda Nunes looks to fend off Holly Holm to keep her bantamweight belt. Before that, fast-talking Ben Askren puts his undefeated record on the line against Jorge Masvidal, who is fresh off his stunning knockout of Darren Till in London. Learn all you need to know about those fights and more right here, and tune into UFC 239 when it all goes down on July 6.

Videos
UFC 239 Countdown: Jones vs Santos
UFC 239 Countdown: Nunes vs Holm
UFC 239 Embedded
UFC 239 Embedded: Episode 1
UFC 239 Embedded: Episode 1
Amanda Nunes: Top 5 Finishes
Amanda Nunes: Top 5 Finishes
Amanda Nunes: Top 5 Finishes
Holly Holm: Warrior Code
Holly Holm: Warrior Code
Holly Holm: Warrior Code
Thiago Santos: Top 5 Finishes
Thiago Santos: Top 5 Finishes
Thiago Santos: Top 5 Finishes
Jon Jones: Top 5 Finishes
Jon Jones: Top 5 Finishes
Jon Jones: Top 5 Finishes
UFC 239 Free Fights: 

Holm vs Rousey 

Nunes vs Cyborg 

Jones vs Belfort 

Santos vs Manuwa 

Askren vs Lawler 

Masvidal vs Cerrone

Which fight are you most excited for?

Jones vs Santos
0% (0 votes)
Nunes vs Holm
0% (0 votes)
Askren vs Masvidal
100% (1 vote)
Blachowicz vs Rockhold
0% (0 votes)
Sanchez vs Chiesa
0% (0 votes)
Melendez vs Allen
0% (0 votes)
Vera vs Hernandez
0% (0 votes)
Gadelha vs Markos
0% (0 votes)
Perez vs Yadong
0% (0 votes)
Shahbazyan vs Marshman
0% (0 votes)
Naurdiev vs Rencountre
0% (0 votes)
Avila vs Kianzad
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1

