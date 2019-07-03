Everything You Need To Know About UFC 239

To cap off International Fight Week, Jon Jones defends his lightweight crown once again, this time against the powerful Thiago "Marreta" Santos, and double-champion Amanda Nunes looks to fend off Holly Holm to keep her bantamweight belt. Before that, fast-talking Ben Askren puts his undefeated record on the line against Jorge Masvidal, who is fresh off his stunning knockout of Darren Till in London. Learn all you need to know about those fights and more right here, and tune into UFC 239 when it all goes down on July 6.