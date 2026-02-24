Everything You Need to Know About UFC Trading Cards

In honor of National Trading Card Day, here’s everything you need to know about the world of UFC trading cards!
What are UFC Trading Cards?
UFC trading cards are collector’s items, manufactured by Topps, that showcase fighters and iconic moments in UFC history. The front of UFC trading cards usually features an action-shot image or fighter graphic, while the back includes details like a fighter’s name, stats, and history. At first glance, they may seem simple, but for many collectors, they represent history, passion, and community.
Why People Collect
There are many reasons to collect trading cards. Some collectors want to own a piece of history, whether it is an iconic knockout, a championship victory, or the debut of a future legend. Others collect to showcase their enthusiasm for UFC or a favorite fighter. Whether you are a lifelong MMA fan or just getting into the action, there is room for all types of collectors in the trading card community.
For some, it is about nostalgia. For others, it is about the thrill of the chase. For many, it is about being part of a hobby that brings fans together.
How to Start Your Collection
There are many ways to start your UFC card collection, but the most common way is by purchasing new or vintage packs of cards. Packs are a great way to begin your card-collecting journey! There is nothing quite like opening a fresh pack and not knowing what you will find inside.
Within each pack, there are several types of cards:
- Base cards are standard cards available in each pack.
- Rookie cards are the first card an athlete receives, usually created at the beginning of their professional career. Certain UFC rookie cards will come equipped with Debut Patches, commemorating the first official UFC bout of the fighters’ careers.
- Autographed cards feature a notable fighter’s signature, such as Max Holloway or Justin Gaethje. From current champions and rising stars to UFC Hall of Fame inductees, autographed cards feature the signatures of UFC icons past and present
- Relic cards contain memorabilia embedded directly into the card design, such as a piece of Octagon canvas used during the fights.
Each pack offers a mix of these possibilities, making every opening a new experience!
The Chase for Rare Cards
Beyond base cards, there are rare cards that collectors love to hunt for. Memorabilia cards can include different design elements that make them even more rare, such as relic patches, holographic materials, or chrome overlays. These features increase both their visual appeal and their scarcity.
Another type of card well known in the collectors’ space are 1/1 cards. These cards are highly coveted, and completely one of a kind! Manufactured with a gold stamp and specific identifiers, 1/1 cards are extremely valuable and coveted among card collectors. Because 1/1 cards are harder to find, they are valued highly and sought after in the second-hand market. For some collectors, the excitement comes from tracking down that one elusive card to complete a set. For others, it is about investing in a piece that could grow in value over time.
Where Can I Get My Own?
Collecting UFC trading cards is an amazing hobby that allows you to capture iconic moments, celebrate fighters, and connect with other fans. Whether you are opening your first pack or chasing rare relics, there is truly a place for everyone in the hobby.
If you’re thinking about starting your own collection, the Topps Stadium Club UFC set is a great place to begin. Available now at UFC Store, it’s a perfect way to dive into the world of UFC trading cards!