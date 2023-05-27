Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC Season 2

Before the tournaments kick off, we break down everything you need to know about ROAD TO UFC so you don't miss a beat.

What Is ROAD TO UFC?

ROAD TO UFC is a tournament that features four men’s divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - with eight participants in each. The opening round of the tournament is consists of four episodes; each episode showcases four tournament bouts and one non-tournament bout.

The opening round for each division in ROAD TO UFC takes place across two days, May 27 and 28, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. The semifinals are scheduled to take place later this year with the location and date to be announced at a later date, with the finals being featured as part of a UFC Fight Night card. At that event, each of the four divisions' winners will be awarded a UFC contract.

There will be several familiar faces this season as 10 of the athletes competing this time around also appeared last season.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: WOWOW

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS

OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS