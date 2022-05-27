Announcements
UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore goes down on June 11 as the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, and during the Fight Week lead up, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
Before we kick things off in the Lion City, we break down everything you need to know about ROAD TO UFC so you don't miss a beat.
Here are the tournament brackets for the 𝙍𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙏𝙊 𝙐𝙁𝘾! Who will emerge victoriously and realize their Octagon dreams?
📅Opening round of #RoadToUFC kicks off this June 9-10 during #UFC275 fight week!
What Is ROAD TO UFC?
ROAD TO UFC is a tournament that features four men’s divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - with eight participants in each. The opening round of the tournament is consists of four episodes; each episode showcases four tournament bouts and one non-tournament bout.
The opening round for each division in ROAD TO UFC takes place across two days, June 9 and 10 in Singapore, inside the Octagon at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The semifinals are scheduled to take place later this year, and the finals will be on the prelims of a UFC Fight Night. At that event, each of the four divisions' winners will be awarded a UFC contract.
How ROAD TO UFC Works:
- Four men’s divisions: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight
- 8-man brackets for each division
- Round 1 (quarterfinals)
- Four fights in each bracket (plus one non-tournament fight, making five fights total per fight card); winners move on to semifinals
- Round 2 (semifinals)
- Two fights in each bracket; winners move on to finals
- Round 3 (finals)
- One fight in each bracket taking place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night later this year. Winners will earn a UFC contract
Follow along closely on UFC.com and @UFCNews for more information on how to watch, live results & winner interviews and more as ROAD TO UFC kicks off in Singapore.
