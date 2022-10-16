Everything You Might've Missed From UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Highlights
The UFC returned to the APEX Saturday night for a women’s flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.
In the main event, Grasso showed why she belongs in the flyweight Top-5, showcasing her excellent boxing over 25 minutes en route to a Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) victory. In the co-main event, Jonathan Martinez earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus, spoiling Cub Swanson's bantamweight debut with an impressive second round TKO via leg kicks, the 14th of its kind in the promotion's history.
If you missed any of last night's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews, highlights and more:
