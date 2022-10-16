 Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso of Mexico reacts after her victory over Viviane Araujo of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Athletes

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo Results, Exclusive Post-Fight Interviews, Highlights And More
Oct. 16, 2022

The UFC returned to the APEX Saturday night for a women’s flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.

In the main event, Grasso showed why she belongs in the flyweight Top-5, showcasing her excellent boxing over 25 minutes en route to a Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) victory. In the co-main event, Jonathan Martinez earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus, spoiling Cub Swanson's bantamweight debut with an impressive second round TKO via leg kicks, the 14th of its kind in the promotion's history. 

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Today!

If you missed any of last night's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews, highlights and more:

Everything UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Follow this feed
Results

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo Final Results

Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas

Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas

Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

Highlights

Joanderson Brito Sinks In Rear Naked Choke In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Watch Joanderson Brito finish Alexander via Rear Naked Choke early in Round 1 at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Highlights

Tatsuro Taira Stays Undefeated With Second Round Armbar | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Watch Tatsuro Taira lock in a second round Armbar against Vergara at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Interviews

Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez Reacts With UFC.com After His Second-Round TKO Victory Over Cub Swanson At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Duško Todorović Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Middleweight Duško Todorović Reacts With UFC.com After His Second-Round TKO Victory Over Mike Jackson At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Raphael Assunção Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Bantamweight Raphael Assunção Reacts With UFC.com After Three Round Unanimous Decision Over Victor Henry At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Mana Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Bantamweight Mana Martinez Reacts With UFC.com After His Three Round Split Decision Victory Over Brandon Davis At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Joanderson Brito Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Featherweight Joanderson Brito Reacts With UFC.com After His First-Round Submission Victory Over Lucas Alexander At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Piera Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Strawweight Piera Rodriguez Reacts With UFC.com After Her Three Round Unanimous Decision Victory Over Sam Hughes At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Tatsuro Taira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Flyweight Tatsuro Taira Reacts With UFC.com After His Second-Round Submission Victory Over CJ Vergara At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Interviews

Pete Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

UFC Welterweight Pete Rodriguez Reacts With UFC.com After His First-Round KO Victory Over Mike Jackson At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo on October 15, 2022

Highlights

Pete Rodriguez Lands Vicious Knee To Finish Jackson In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Watch Pete Rodriguez finish Jackson early in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Tags
Alexa Grasso
Viviane Araújo
Women's flyweight
UFC Apex
main event
:
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan knocks out Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Women's Flyweight

Relive Some Of The Greatest Knockouts In Women's Flyweight History

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Watch the Video
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Khabib Nurmagomedov Sit-Down Interview

Ahead of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Former Lightweight Champion And UFC Hall Of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov Sits Down To Discuss Life In Retirement, Islam Makhachev, And More

Watch the Video
: