Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

In the main event, Alex Pereira dethroned Israel Adesanya by fifth round TKO to capture middleweight gold in only his fourth UFC bout. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed her strawweight title, defeating Carla Esparza by submission (rear naked choke) in the second round. Also, heavy hitting lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler battled in a Fight of the Night earning bout.

