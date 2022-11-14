Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Fight Coverage
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Results, Exclusive Post-Fight Interviews And More
The UFC returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira competing for the UFC Middleweight title.
In the main event, Alex Pereira dethroned Israel Adesanya by fifth round TKO to capture middleweight gold in only his fourth UFC bout. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed her strawweight title, defeating Carla Esparza by submission (rear naked choke) in the second round. Also, heavy hitting lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler battled in a Fight of the Night earning bout.
If you missed any of Saturday's action, scroll down for fight results, scorecards, exclusive post-fight interviews and more:
