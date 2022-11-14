 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout at UFC 281
Fight Coverage

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Results, Exclusive Post-Fight Interviews And More
Nov. 14, 2022

The UFC returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira competing for the UFC Middleweight title. 

In the main event, Alex Pereira dethroned Israel Adesanya by fifth round TKO to capture middleweight gold in only his fourth UFC bout. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili reclaimed her strawweight title, defeating Carla Esparza by submission (rear naked choke) in the second round. Also, heavy hitting lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler battled in a Fight of the Night earning bout. 

If you missed any of Saturday's action, scroll down for fight results, scorecards, exclusive post-fight interviews and more: 

Results

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Results

Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York 

Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York

Press Conference

Dana White Post-Fight Presser | UFC 281

UFC President Dana White Answers Questions From The Media Following UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden in New York City On November 12, 2022 

Press Conference

Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC President Dana White And Athletes Answer Questions From The Media Following UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira 

Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

Interviews

Alex Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira Reacts With UFC.com After His TKO Victory Over Israel Adesanya At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Zhang Weili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili Reacts With UFC.com After Her Submission Victory Over Carla Esparza At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Carla Esparza Octagon Interview | UFC 281

Strawweight Carla Esparza Reacts With Joe Rogan After Her Fight Against Zhang Weili At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on November 12, 2022

Interviews

Chris Gutierrez Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez Reacts With UFC.com After His 1st Round KO Win Over Frankie Edgar At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Frankie Edgar Octagon Interview | UFC 281

Following His Fight Against Chris Gutierrez At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Frankie Edgar Discusses The End Of His Career With Joe Rogan 

Interviews

Dan Hooker Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker Reacts With UFC.com After His 2nd Round TKO Win Over Claudio Puelles At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Renato Moicano Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Lightweight Renato Moicano Reacts To His 1st Round Submission Win Over Brad Riddell At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Ryan Spann Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann Reacts With UFC.com After His 1st Round KO Win Over Dominick Reyes At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Erin Blanchfield Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Flyweight Erin Blanchfield Reacts To Her Submission Victory Over Molly McCann At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Interviews

Andre Petroski Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Middleweight Andre Petroski Reacts After Defeating Wellington Turman By Unanimous Decision At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Interviews

Matt Frevola Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Lightweight Matt Frevola Reacts To His First Round Knockout Win Over Ottman Azaitar At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz Reacts To Her Unanimous Decision Victory Over Silvana Gomez Juarez At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Interviews

Michael Trizano Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Lightweight Michael Trizano Reacts With UFC.com After His First Round Knockout Over SeungWoo Choi At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Montel Jackson Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Bantamweight Montel Jackson Reacts With UFC.com After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Julio Arce At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Interviews

Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Interview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC Light Heavyweight Carlos Ulberg Reacts To His First Round Knockout Win Over Nicolae Negumereanu At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

