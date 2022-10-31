Everything You Might've Missed From UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Special Feature
The UFC returned to the APEX Saturday night for a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.
In the main event, Calvin Kattar suffered a leg injury in the second round, resulting in a stoppage and TKO victory for Arnold Allen, his 10th straight in the UFC. In the co-main event, Max Griffin earned a split decision victory over the veteran Tim Means. Also, Tresean Gore earned a Performance of the Night bonus and first UFC win with an impressive submission over Josh Fremd.
If you missed any of Saturday night's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews, highlights and more:
