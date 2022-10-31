Everything You Might've Missed From UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

In the main event, Calvin Kattar suffered a leg injury in the second round, resulting in a stoppage and TKO victory for Arnold Allen, his 10th straight in the UFC. In the co-main event, Max Griffin earned a split decision victory over the veteran Tim Means. Also, Tresean Gore earned a Performance of the Night bonus and first UFC win with an impressive submission over Josh Fremd.

