Arnold Allen of England poses for a photo with his team after his victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event
Fight Coverage

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Results, Highlights, Exclusive Post-Fight Interviews And More
Oct. 31, 2022

The UFC returned to the APEX Saturday night for a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar suffered a leg injury in the second round, resulting in a stoppage and TKO victory for Arnold Allen, his 10th straight in the UFC. In the co-main event, Max Griffin earned a split decision victory over the veteran Tim Means. Also, Tresean Gore earned a Performance of the Night bonus and first UFC win with an impressive submission over Josh Fremd.

If you missed any of Saturday night's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews, highlights and more:

Results

Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada

Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada

Press Conference

Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Following UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and Dana White take questions from the media.

Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

Interviews

Max Griffin Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Welterweight Max Griffin Reacts With UFC.com After His Split Decision Victory Over Tim Means At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Arnold Allen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Featherweight Arnold Allen Reacts With UFC.com After His TKO Victory Over Calvin Kattar At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Arnold Allen Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Featherweight Arnold Allen Reacts With Michael Bisping After His TKO Victory Over Calvin Kattar At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Waldo Cortes Acosta Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Heavyweight Waldo Cortes Acosta Reacts With UFC.com After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Jared Vanderaa At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Tresean Gore Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Middleweight Tresean Gore Reacts With UFC.com After His Submission Victory Over Josh Fremd At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Roman Dolidze Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Middleweight Roman Dolidze Reacts With UFC.com After His KO Victory Over Phil Hawes At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima Reacts With UFC.com After His Submission Victory Over Andrei Arlovski At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Highlights

Roman Dolidze Knocks Out Phil Hawes In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Watch UFC Middleweight Roman Dolidze Knockout Phil Hawes In The First Round Of Their UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Bout.

Interviews

Junyong Park Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Middleweight Junyong Park Reacts With UFC.com After His Submission Victory Over Joseph Holmes At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Highlights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Submits Arlovski In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Watch UFC Heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima Submit Andrei Arlovski In The First Round At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen.

Interviews

Steve Garcia Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Featherweight Steve Garcia Reacts With UFC.com After His TKO Victory Over Chase Hooper At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Interviews

Cody Durden Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Flyweight Cody Durden Reacts With UFC.com After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Carlos Mota At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Highlights

Junyong Park Sinks In The Rear Naked Choke On Joseph Holmes | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC Middleweight Junyong Park Submits Joseph Holmes With A Rear Naked Choke In Round 2.

Highlights

Steve Garcia TKOs Chase Hooper In RD 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Watch Featherweight Steve Garcia Defeat Chase Hooper Via TKO At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Interviews

Christian Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Bantamweight Christian Rodriguez Reacts With UFC.com After His Submission Victory Over Josh Weems At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen on October 29, 2022

Highlights

Christian Rodriguez Locks In A 1st RD Anaconda Choke | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Watch Bantamweight Christian Rodriguez Defeat Joshua Weems With A First Round Anaconda Choke Submission.

: