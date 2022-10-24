Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Athletes
The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi Saturday for UFC 280, headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev competing for the UFC lightweight title.
In the main event, Makhachev showed how dominant of a wrestler he really is, securing takedowns against the promotion’s greatest submission artist of all time, and eventually locking in an arm triangle choke forcing Oliveira to tap halfway through the second round. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling dominated TJ Dillashaw, who suffered a shoulder injury early in the first, defending his bantamweight title for the second time. And Sean O'Malley shocked many UFC fans around the world, outscoring No. 1 ranked Petr Yan on his way to a split decision victory in his biggest test to date.
If you missed any of Saturday's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews and more:
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs MakhachevFollow this feed
Press Conference
Press Conference
Interviews
Interviews
Interviews
Interviews
Interviews
Interviews
:
:
Announcements
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…
Highlights