Fight Coverage

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Results, Exclusive Post-Fight Interviews And More
Oct. 24, 2022

The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi Saturday for UFC 280, headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev competing for the UFC lightweight title.

In the main event, Makhachev showed how dominant of a wrestler he really is, securing takedowns against the promotion’s greatest submission artist of all time, and eventually locking in an arm triangle choke forcing Oliveira to tap halfway through the second round. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling dominated TJ Dillashaw, who suffered a shoulder injury early in the first, defending his bantamweight title for the second time. And Sean O'Malley shocked many UFC fans around the world, outscoring No. 1 ranked Petr Yan on his way to a split decision victory in his biggest test to date. 

If you missed any of Saturday's action, scroll down for fight results, exclusive post-fight interviews and more:

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022.

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Results

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Results

Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi

Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi

Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

Press Conference

Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 280

UFC President Dana White answers questions from the media following UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

Athletes

The Scorecard | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

See Which Fighters Impressed With Their Performance At UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Press Conference

Alexander Volkanovski Post-Fight Presser Highlights | UFC 280

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski Reacts With The Media Following The Lightweight Championship Bout At UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22 In Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Islam Makhachev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Reacts With UFC.com After His Second Round Submission Over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Aljamain Sterling Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling Reacts With UFC.com After His TKO Victory Over TJ Dillashaw At  UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22, 2022

Interviews

Charles Oliveira Octagon Interview | UFC 280

Charles Oliveira Talks With Daniel Cormier After His Bout Against Islam Makhachev At UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22, 2022

Interviews

TJ Dillashaw Octagon Interview | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Bantamweight TJ Dillashaw Talks With Daniel Cormier After His Bout Against Aljamain Sterling  At UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22, 2022

Interviews

Beneil Dariush Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Lightweight Beneil Dariush Reacts With UFC.com After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Mateusz Gamrot At  UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22, 2022

Interviews

Caio Borralho Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Middleweight Caio Borralho React With UFC.com Following His Three-Round Unanimous Decision Victory Over Makhmud Muradov At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Sean O'Malley Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley React With UFC.com Following His Three-Round Split Decision Victory Over Former Champion Petr Yan At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022

Interviews

Manon Fiorot Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Flyweight Manon Fiorot React With UFC.com Following Her Three-Round Unanimous Decision Victory Over Katlyn Chookagian At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Belal Muhammad Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Welterweight Belal Muhammad React With UFC.com Following His Second-Round TKO Victory Over Sean Brady At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Nikita Krylov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov React With UFC.com Following His Three Round Unanimous Decision Victory Over Volkan Oezdemir At UFC 280 On October 22 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Abubakar Nurmagomedov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov React With UFC.com Following His Three-Round Unanimous Decision Victory At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Muhammad Mokaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev React With UFC.com Following His Third Round Submission Victory Over Malcolm Gordon At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Interviews

Karol Rosa Post-Fight Interview | UFC 280

Hear UFC Bantamweight Karol Rosa React With UFC.com Following Her Three-Round Majority Decision Victory Over Lina Lansberg At UFC 280 On October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi

