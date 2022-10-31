Everything UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

In the main event, Marina Rodriguez tries to extend her win streak to five and solidify herself as next in line for the strawweight title against Amanda Lemos, who's finished half of her fights since coming into the UFC in 2017. The co-main event features a ranked welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Here!

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos: