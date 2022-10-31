Everything UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

 Skip to main content
Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5, 2022
Stay Up To Date With Exclusive Fight Content, Free-Fights, Athlete Features And More To Get You Prepared For UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos
Oct. 31, 2022

UFC is back in the APEX Saturday, November 5 For UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos.

In the main event, Marina Rodriguez tries to extend her win streak to five and solidify herself as next in line for the strawweight title against Amanda Lemos, who's finished half of her fights since coming into the UFC in 2017. The co-main event features a ranked welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos:

Dana White's Contender Series

Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase | Marina Rodriguez

Highlighting UFC’s Biggest Stars Who Made Their Initial Marks On Dana White’s Contender Series And Has Continued To Impress Throughout Their UFC Careers

Athletes

Rise Of Marina Rodriguez

Track The Rise Of One Of The Most Interesting New Elite Strawweights As She Prepares For Her Next Main Event Assignment vs Amanda Lemos November 5

Athletes

Rise Of Amanda Lemos

From Belem, Brazil to UFC main event, chart the rise of the strawweight striking star ahead of her Nov 5 bout vs Marina Rodriguez

Athletes

Top Finishes | Neil Magny

Ahead of his November 5 co-main bout vs Daniel Rodriguez, check out some of the greatest hits of "The Haitian Sensation"

Free Fight

Free Fight | Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

Free Fight

Free Fight | Amanda Lemos vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Strawweight Amanda Lemos face Marina Rodriguez in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos on November 5, 2022 

UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Best Of Hasbulla

Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.

Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Announcements

Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Strawweight

Of All The KOs At 115 Pounds, These Were Our Picks For The Very Best

