Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

In the main event, top featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen clash to be one step closer to a shot at the 145-pound title. In the co-main event, welterweight's battle to get back in the win column as UFC veteran Tim Means challenges Max Griffin.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

