 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada On October 29, 2022
Fight Coverage

Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Stay Up To Date With Exclusive Fight Content, Free-Fights, Athlete Features And More To Get You Prepared For UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Oct. 26, 2022

UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen.

In the main event, top featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen clash to be one step closer to a shot at the 145-pound title. In the co-main event, welterweight's battle to get back in the win column as UFC veteran Tim Means challenges Max Griffin. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen: 

Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Follow this feed
Athletes

Roman Dolidze Wants Big Fights And Big Names

Athletes

Calvin Kattar's Sole Focus: Get Better Every Day

Featherweight star meets Arnold Allen in the main event October 29 in Las Vegas

Athletes

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Three Can't-Miss Combatants To Watch For On Saturday's Las Vegas Event

Athletes

Arnold Allen Is A Dark Horse No Longer

Win Streak, Main Event vs Calvin Kattar Makes Featherweight Impossible To Ignore

Interviews

Arnold Allen Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC Featherweight Arnold Allen talks about his upcoming main event bout against Calvin Kattar live from the UFC Apex on October 29, 2022

Fight Coverage

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

We're Back In Vegas Saturday With Another Stacked Card. Let's Break It Down.

Athletes

Calvin Kattar Is Keen On Ending This One Early

Featherweight Eyes Fifth Consecutive Main Event Slot Saturday vs Arnold Allen

:
UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Best Of Hasbulla

Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.

Watch the Video
Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Announcements

Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Watch the Video
Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Strawweight

Of All The KOs At 115 Pounds, These Were Our Picks For The Very Best

Watch the Video
: