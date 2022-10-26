Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Special Feature
Fight Coverage
Stay Up To Date With Exclusive Fight Content, Free-Fights, Athlete Features And More To Get You Prepared For UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen.
In the main event, top featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen clash to be one step closer to a shot at the 145-pound title. In the co-main event, welterweight's battle to get back in the win column as UFC veteran Tim Means challenges Max Griffin.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen:
Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs AllenFollow this feed
Fight Coverage
:
:
Announcements
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…
Highlights