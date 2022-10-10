Everything UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Highlights
The UFC returns to the APEX Saturday, October 15 for a women’s flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.
In March, Grasso cemented her position in the flyweight Top-5 with a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, extending her win streak to three. Araujo comes into Saturday night fresh off a Unanimous Decision victory over Andrea Lee that saw the No. 6 ranked contender amass over 10 minutes of control time.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo:
