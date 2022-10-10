 Skip to main content
Athletes

Everything UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Stay Up To Date With Every Article And Video To Get You Ready For UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Oct. 10, 2022

The UFC returns to the APEX Saturday, October 15 for a women’s flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.

In March, Grasso cemented her position in the flyweight Top-5 with a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, extending her win streak to three. Araujo comes into Saturday night fresh off a Unanimous Decision victory over Andrea Lee that saw the No. 6 ranked contender amass over 10 minutes of control time. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo:

Everything UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Follow this feed
Fight Coverage

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Let's Break Down Saturday's Las Vegas Fight Card, Top To Bottom

Athletes

Viviane Araujo Here To Put Brasilia On The Map

Brazilian Flyweight Star Talks About Her Roots Ahead Of Her First UFC Main Event vs Alexa Grasso October 15, 2022

Hispanic Heritage Month

Alexa Grasso's Family Business | UFC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Alexa Grasso Shares How Living And Training In Her Hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico Keeps Her Circle Small And Her Family Close

Athletes

Viviane Araujo's Lessons Learned | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

UFC Flyweight Viviane Araujo Reflects On Her Last Fight Against Andrea Lea And The Big Lessons Learned

Athletes

Viviane Araujo Pushes Her Limit At Cerrado MMA

UFC Flyweight Viviane Araujo Elaborates On How Her Team And Gym Take Her Skill To The Next Level

Free Fight

Free Fight | ​Viviane Araujo vs Andrea Lee

No. 6 ranked flyweight ​Viviane Araujo battles No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night on October 15, 2022 

Free Fight

Free Fight | Alexa Grasso vs Joanne Wood

Alexa Grasso takes on ​Viviane Araujo in the main event of the evening on October 15, 2022

Tags
Alexa Grasso
Viviane Araújo
Women's flyweight
UFC Apex
main event
:
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan knocks out Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Women's Flyweight

Relive Some Of The Greatest Knockouts In Women's Flyweight History

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Watch the Video
Jose Aldo of Brazil celebrates after his TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

José Aldo | One Of The Best Ever

Look Back On The Incredible Career Of The Former WEC and UFC Featherweight Champion In Brazil's José Aldo As He End His Mixed Martial Arts Career

Watch the Video
: