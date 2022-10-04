Everything UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Headlining the fight card is a highly anticipated matchup for the vacant UFC lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, who come into the contest with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against the former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Don’t Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev: