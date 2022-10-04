 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Battle For The Lightweight Title at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On Saturday October 22, 2022
Oct. 4, 2022

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev.

Headlining the fight card is a highly anticipated matchup for the vacant UFC lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, who come into the contest with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against the former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Don’t Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev:

Everything UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Fight Coverage

The 10: Abu Dhabi Moments

Three Weeks Out From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, We Look Back At The 10 Best UFC Moments From Abu Dhabi

Free Fight

Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022 

Free Fight

Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Sean O'Malley squares off with Petr Yan at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022 

Free Fight

Free Fight | Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber

Bantamweight Petr Yan takes on Sean O'Malley at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022

Fight Coverage

The 10: Onslaught Of Action In The Octagon In October

As October Approaches, We Break Down The Top Fights You Need To Watch 

Free Fight

Free Fight | TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen

Dillashaw will look to regain the bantamweight title when he meets the champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 October 22, 2022

Free Fight

Free Fight | Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

"Do Bronx" goes for the lightweight gold vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 October 22, 2022

Free Fight

Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker

Islam Makhachev fights for lightweight gold when he meets Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, October 22, 2022

Athletes

Bantamweight Breakdown With Aljamain Sterling | September 2022

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling talks about each fighter in the bantamweight top 15.

Athletes

Aljamain Sterling Gives His Thoughts On Bantamweight Contenders

Heading Into His Co-Main Event Bout Against TJ Dillashaw At UFC 280, Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling Breaks Down The Bantamweight Division

Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Athletes

Islam Makhachev's Win Streak | UFC 280

Trace the path that led the rising star to the doorstep of the lightweight title October 22 in Abu Dhabi

Press Conference

Pre-Fight Press Conference | UFC 280

Watch the UFC 280 press conference featuring Charles Oliveira, Sean O'Malley, and Belal Muhammad live from London.

Athletes

Sean O'Malley Discusses His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan

UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Tells UFC.com How His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan Happened And His Thoughts On Fighting In Abu Dhabi For The First Time.

Announcements

UFC 280 Headlined By Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira And Islam Makhachev Set To Compete For The Vacant Lightweight Title At UFC 280. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster.

