Everything Right On Time For Joaquin Buckley

Just one night earlier, Buckley had gotten his second consecutive TKO victory, defeating Jackie Gosh at LFA 87, and as he rose to get ready for his day job at a local drugstore, the phone rang.

“Everything was going normal after my win with LFA,” he recalls. “I was getting ready for work at home, taking a shower, when I heard the phone ringing. I was going to let it ring all the way through, but I saw it was my manager. I picked it up and I thought he was just going to congratulate me on the win and stuff like that. He said we had big stuff coming and he had an offer for me. I was going to say ‘no’ because I had my baby and stuff on the way. If it was some regional show, I wasn’t going to take that. He explained to me further that it was the UFC and a four-fight contract deal. Ain’t nobody going to skip out on that,” he laughs.

Nobody indeed, even if that meant getting out to Vegas to be ready for Kevin Holland on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik card

A standout at Bellator and Shamrock FC, in addition to LFA, Buckley’s 10-2 pro record had him in the sights of several promotions. The fact that he’s entering the big show just a week removed from his last fight doesn’t faze him.

“I’m feeling good. There’s nothing wrong with me. No dents. No bruises,” he confirms, adding that the medicals he has to set up to prove it are a bigger hassle than anything he feels in his body.

“But it’s all going to be worth it at the end of the day.”

The St. Louis product can’t escape a sense of timeliness for the moment; of things happening the way they should.