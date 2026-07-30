Everything Is Coming Together For Robert Valentin

The performance endeared the aspiring UFC fighter to those who watched, but when he finally touched down in the Octagon, things went sideways. Valentin lost in the finale to Ryan Loder of Team Shevchenko, then dropped consecutive contests to Torrez Finney and Ateba Gautier, sending him into his 2026 debut in dire need of a win in so many ways.

“It was obviously huge, the first win in the UFC, and also, like you said, carrying all those emotions,” said Valentin, who dedicated his victory over Julien Leblanc in April to his late mother, who passed away during his previous training camp, when we spoke on Wednesday, just a few days out from his return to action against Dusko Todorovic on the main card of the UFC’s debut event in Belgrade, Serbia this weekend. “Doing that in front of a huge crowd and in that kind of way was definitely a big relief.

Watch This & Every UFC Event On Paramount+

“I also didn’t dwell on it too much,” he added. “I went right back to Vegas and right back into training camp, so I didn’t really celebrate it a lot; I was like, ‘Okay — check the box and onto the next one.’”

One of the biggest influences on his performance in Winnipeg earlier this year was teaming up with longtime striking coach Dewey Cooper, who cornered Valentin alongside his TUF 32 teammate Mairon Santos, who won the featherweight competition on the show.

After bouncing around between locations, teams, and coaches, Valentin found a kindred spirit in Cooper, and the two meshed instantly.