Everything Is Coming Together For Robert Valentin

As a cast member on Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, Robert Valentin has one of the best overall performances on the long-running reality TV competition of anyone in the show’s history.
Selected by Alexa Grasso as the first middleweight pick, the Swiss standout earned a 20-second win over Giannis Bachar in his opening bout before submitting teammate and good pal Paddy McCorry in the semifinals. Along the way, the charismatic and engaging Swiss fighter took on a coaching role as well, working with the rest of the team throughout the competition and serving as a corner for several fights.
The performance endeared the aspiring UFC fighter to those who watched, but when he finally touched down in the Octagon, things went sideways. Valentin lost in the finale to Ryan Loder of Team Shevchenko, then dropped consecutive contests to Torrez Finney and Ateba Gautier, sending him into his 2026 debut in dire need of a win in so many ways.
“It was obviously huge, the first win in the UFC, and also, like you said, carrying all those emotions,” said Valentin, who dedicated his victory over Julien Leblanc in April to his late mother, who passed away during his previous training camp, when we spoke on Wednesday, just a few days out from his return to action against Dusko Todorovic on the main card of the UFC’s debut event in Belgrade, Serbia this weekend. “Doing that in front of a huge crowd and in that kind of way was definitely a big relief.
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“I also didn’t dwell on it too much,” he added. “I went right back to Vegas and right back into training camp, so I didn’t really celebrate it a lot; I was like, ‘Okay — check the box and onto the next one.’”
One of the biggest influences on his performance in Winnipeg earlier this year was teaming up with longtime striking coach Dewey Cooper, who cornered Valentin alongside his TUF 32 teammate Mairon Santos, who won the featherweight competition on the show.
After bouncing around between locations, teams, and coaches, Valentin found a kindred spirit in Cooper, and the two meshed instantly.
“Me and Dewey? It’s a thing that was meant to be,” he said, a smile lighting up his entire face. “Our energy matches, our way, how we approach training and fighting, and our mindset matches. He’s just such an (impassioned) guy — he loves this, and I love having him around me. I love how he brings this cool, calm energy, but on the other side, it’s straight business, no bulls***.
“Mairon for me was I brought in the energy when I was so successful on The Ultimate Fighter,” continued Valentin, who has now set up shop at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. “Me and Mairon, we’re like brothers, and that was so good for me to have that in fight week. Unfortunately, this time he’s not around because he’s preparing himself for a fight in Paris, but I will be there cornering him this time.”
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Though the tandem in his corner will not be the same — longtime UFC light heavyweight and the first Swiss fighter to join the roster, Volkan Oezdemir, to replace Santos — one of the big narrative elements surrounding this weekend’s contest with Todorovic is quite similar to his showdown with Leblanc.
In April, Valentin was the foreign competitor venturing into his opponent’s territory in search of victory, and he came away successful, spoiling the Quebec native’s promotional debut in Manitoba. Now, he’s doing the same thing by stepping in with Todorovic in his hometown and hoping for a similar outcome.
“I think those moments are made for me; I’ve built my career on that,” he said with a smirk when asked about being the “bad guy” coming in to face the local talent once again. “Everyone that knows a little of my career from early on — I’m talking about my first pro fights — that’s what I’ve been doing: I travel to a foreign country and fight their local guys, every single time, and I enjoy it.
“First of all, because I’m a fan favorite, I always leave the place with new fans,” continued Valentin, who carries an 11-6 record with 10 finishes into Saturday’s contest at Belgrade Arena. “For me, I love experiencing and exploring different countries and cultures and languages, and they let me do this as a job now.
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“Obviously, in the beginning, (the fans) don’t like me because I’m coming to fight their guy and I’m coming to whoop their guy’s a**. In Canada, I walked out and they booed, and I walked out and they cheered. That’s why I love this, and I’m here to do the exact same again.”
One of seven Serbian fighters getting the opportunity to compete at home this weekend, Todorovic arrived in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, pushing his record 9-0 when he won his contract and 10-0 after dispatching Dequan Townsend in his promotional debut a little more than a year later. Since then, “Thunder” has struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon, and Valentin believes he’s identified a weak spot he’ll be able to exploit this weekend to spoil Todorovic’s homecoming.
“Dusko is a very experienced fighter, (and) was in the Serbian national wrestling team,” he began, offering his assessment of the 13-6 middleweight set to stand across from him this weekend. “He’s a strong guy, he’s gritty, he’s hard to finish, and he has an awkward fighting style that is not easy to replicate in the training room.
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“On the other side, I know that I’m a very dynamic and athletic fighter, and one thing I noticed from Dusko is he’s not feeling too comfortable in the fire and the chaos, and that’s where I’m the most comfortable; that’s what I love. I think this fight, we’re gonna approach it the same as the last fight: cool, calm, and collected, but when I see an opening, I’m going in there no mercy; all gas, no brakes, and that’s usually when I get the victory.”
Though he plans on taking the same approach as last time, there has been one key difference for Valentin as he readies for Saturday’s return that wasn’t necessarily present in Winnipeg now that he’s finally gotten that first UFC win on his resume.
“It makes it more enjoyable,” explained Valentin. “The pressure never goes away — you’re always working for the next step and the next goal — but it makes everything more enjoyable because to weather that storm of three consecutive losses, I think that would have brought some people to their knees. It was always, ‘Push through! Push through! It’s gonna work out! Give it more effort! Give it more time!’
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“Now I have that thing behind me, I’m enjoying everything more, but the pressure is always the same. You’re only as good as your last performance, but it’s just how you handle it and use this kind of pressure to make yourself compete strong and perform.”
And that is precisely what he intends to do.
“I just have to be myself; I just have to be ‘Robzilla,’” he said when asked what he needs to do in order to leave Serbia satisfied with his efforts. “The cage door closes, and I’m gonna make it violent; I’m gonna push forward, and I’m gonna stick to the game plan; hurt him, and as soon as I find an opening, I’m gonna take it and finish the fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.