Everything Is Clicking For Jared Gordon

“The Flash” has made all the right calls as of late. He got his divisional issues squared away and settled in with the shark tank that is the lightweight division, and he moved from Roufusport in Milwaukee to Sanford MMA in Florida.

Those moves have combined to land Gordon with a three-fight winning streak that featured victories over Chris Fishgold, Danny Chavez, and Joe Solecki. And just a few weeks after getting that win over Solecki last October, Gordon married his sweetheart Christina in Miami.

Order UFC 274 For Any Device

Life is good for Gordon, and it’s made him feel better than ever heading into his UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera bout with Grant Dawson.

“This is my time right now,” Gordon told UFC.com. “Everything is clicking, and everything is greased up and I’m in great shape.”

FREE FIGHTS: Rob Font vs Marlon Moraes | Marlon Vera vs Frankie Edgar

That feeling of ‘it’s my time’ isn’t something that Gordon experienced thus far in his UFC career. When he first came into the UFC, he blew through his first two fights and had some weight misses, then he lost his next two fights.