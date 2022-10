Everything From Season 6 Of Dana White's Contender Series

Stars were born this season with the arrival of Bo Nickal and Joe Pyfer. Nickal, an elite collegiate wrestler, picked up dominant wins in week 3 and week 10 before being awarded a UFC contract. Pyfer got everyone’s attention by capping off week 1 with an impressive knockout and has since made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his first round KO over Alen Amedovski.

Scroll down to revisit these epic moments and more from Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 with exclusive fight content, results and contract winner interviews: