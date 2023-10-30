Everything Is A Competition At Campbell University

Baker, as well as teammate Brant Cracraft, have seen a healthy amount of “fun activities” turn to competition since joining the Campbell wrestling team. Not to say they weren’t familiar with the ego of wrestlers before, but they noticed a considerable jump in competitiveness once they put on a Campbell singlet.

“If you made a competition, you’d probably get the whole team to participate in it,” Cracraft laughed.

Baker further explains that some people on the team are competitive to a fault. If the team clown felt like getting a rise out of somebody without sacrificing ego by losing a competition in the process, Campbell has the right cast.