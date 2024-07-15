Everything Is Coming Together For Virna Jandiroba

Announcements
When Virna Jandiroba makes the walk to the Octagon this Saturday evening at the UFC APEX for her main event showdown with fellow Brazilian strawweight contender Amanda Lemos, it will mark the first time in a number of years that the former Invicta FC champion has been able to compete multiple times in the same calendar year.
Debuting in the promotion in 2019 in a bout with two-time former champ Carla Esparza, the 36-year-old standout fought twice in each of her first three years on the roster, only for injuries to limit her to a single appearance in both 2022 and 2023.
“Unfortunately, because of the two major lesions I had consecutively, my schedule dropped tremendously the past couple of years,” offered Jandiroba, who enters her first UFC main event on a three-fight winning streak. “But now, hopefully we are on the right track, and I will be able to stay as active as possible.”
The fact that she’s returning to action less than four months after her unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez in Atlantic City at the end of March is a good indication that Jandiroba’s hopes could turn into her reality.
Competing for the first time since dominating Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288 and following a major knee injury, the spirited and charismatic Brazilian controlled things against Godinez throughout, utilizing her tremendous grappling to ground and neutralize the Mexican-Canadian powerhouse.
“The fight with Loopy was very challenging for me in all senses of the word — professionally, technically, personally, but above all personally,” began Jandiroba. “Fight day we were coming into eight months from my surgery, which is exactly the amount of time we are told you need before the ligaments are back to full capacity.
“So everything in camp had to be adjusted thinking about that, the fear, the reluctance, the uncertainty of doing a full camp on a knee still recovering. And added to that, this was already my second surgery in two fights, so I had that in the back of my head the entire time — ‘If I do get hurt now it might be the end of it all.’
“So overcoming this challenge — my head, my traumas — made me walk out a stronger person.”
The victory not only bolstered Jandiroba’s faith and confidence in her physical health, but elevated her profile in the division, as well. Godinez entered the contest with a ton of momentum, viewed by many as a rising star and dark horse contender in the division, but the Brazilian veteran handled things with aplomb, salting away the unanimous decision victory with a convincing third-round effort.
Following the contest, Jandiroba spoke of wanting more opportunities like the one she had against Esparza in her promotional debut, believing she had done more than enough to merit an opportunity to once again test herself against the best division had to offer.
Enter Lemos.
One year Jandiroba’s senior — 374 days to be exact — the 37-year-old Lemos parlayed consecutive victories and a 7-1 record over her first eight strawweight appearances into a championship opportunity against Zhang Weili last summer in Boston. Though she landed on the wrong side of the scorecards, it cemented her standing as one of the top talents in the 115-pound ranks, which she re-affirmed with her bounce-back win over Mackenzie Dern earlier this year at UFC 298.
“Amanda is a great fighter; we have similar roots, ancestrally speaking,” said Jandiroba, who won and successfully defended the Invicta FC title to move to 14-0 before matriculating the Octagon, where she has gone 6-3 in nine appearances. “She is a fierce fighter with a lot of vigor, and that is the opponent I am expecting to see across the cage from me on (July 20).
“I am very happy with the opportunity, and have to thank the UFC for recognizing my worth and positioning me to lead a card with my fellow countrywoman,” she added. “But I have to keep myself sober about the situation. End of the day, it’s still a fight and the work we have to put on is the same.”
There is something very “stars aligning” about the way things have come together for Jandiroba already this year, with her successful return to the Octagon in March, receiving the type of opportunity she asked for, and the chance to compete a second time so quickly, in a main event nonetheless.
Being at this stage of things and having her first headlining assignment come against a fellow Brazilian are milestones that Jandiroba makes a point to appreciate.
“Achievement would be the word to describe this,” said she in regard to her current position in the division and headlining this weekend. “It's a major time in my life, achieving so many things that I have worked for so many years and finally having a chance to harvest everything that I planted throughout these years.
“Facing a Brazilian, up on the top of the division, the top of the world in the UFC is fantastic. As much as it might divide the fans, might divide the country, it just reinforces that the women of Brazil are on the top of the sport.”
And with a win on Saturday, Jandiroba is hopeful that she will, at the very least, put herself on the short list of potential title challengers in the 115-pound weight class, if not earn herself a championship opportunity next time out.
“What comes next is hopefully a title fight!” she said excitedly. "With this win I will be coming off four wins over extremely talented and high-ranking women. With this win, I should be ranked No. 3 in the division and I will, for sure, be a worthy challenge for Zhang Weili.”
As for how she gets it done, “Carcará” offered up a suggestion, rather than a prediction.
“It’s pretty obvious by now that I am always aiming for a submission in any circumstance I am in, but of course, my legs and arms aren't tied, so I am physically capable of striking with Amanda.
“So just come and watch the fight and find out live with me what will happen!"
