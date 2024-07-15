Everything Is Coming Together For Virna Jandiroba

The fact that she’s returning to action less than four months after her unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez in Atlantic City at the end of March is a good indication that Jandiroba’s hopes could turn into her reality.

Competing for the first time since dominating Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288 and following a major knee injury, the spirited and charismatic Brazilian controlled things against Godinez throughout, utilizing her tremendous grappling to ground and neutralize the Mexican-Canadian powerhouse.

“The fight with Loopy was very challenging for me in all senses of the word — professionally, technically, personally, but above all personally,” began Jandiroba. “Fight day we were coming into eight months from my surgery, which is exactly the amount of time we are told you need before the ligaments are back to full capacity.

“So everything in camp had to be adjusted thinking about that, the fear, the reluctance, the uncertainty of doing a full camp on a knee still recovering. And added to that, this was already my second surgery in two fights, so I had that in the back of my head the entire time — ‘If I do get hurt now it might be the end of it all.’

“So overcoming this challenge — my head, my traumas — made me walk out a stronger person.”