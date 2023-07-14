Everything Changed For Austin Lingo

“A lot of people were like, ‘We don’t even have to tell you anything.’ My coach was like, ‘I don’t even have to tell you anything because when you lose like that it’s in the back of your head. It bothers you more than anything,’” Lingo told UFC.com. “I’ve been training three times as hard. I took that loss and went straight to the gym. I didn’t even take any time off. It’s been a crazy fight camp this time, and coming into this fight camp I feel a lot better than I did.”

This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva, he welcomes Melquizael Costa to the featherweight division.

Lingo is excited to see how all the work he put in after his “wake-up call” will translate against Costa. He’s looking to put the pressure on him immediately and get a good read early in the bout. From there, he’s looking to take Costa into deep waters and prevent him from securing his first UFC victory.

Costa comes into this weekend fresh off a loss in his UFC debut against the talented Thiago Moises. He decided to move down to featherweight and see how he stacks up in one of the UFC’s most talent rich divisions.