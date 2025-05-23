Every Ilia Topuria UFC Finish

Granted, the other seven wins came by submission, but when he joined the promotion, he wasn’t exactly known for having heavy hands. That perception held through his UFC debut, when he controlled the now No. 12 ranked Youssef Zalal for over eight minutes en route to a unanimous decision victory.

That all changed the next time he stepped into the Octagon, when he broke down and folded Damon Jackson in under three minutes inside UFC APEX. From that moment on, his power became a key component of his rise up the division.

Buy Tickets For UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Today!

Following his win over Zalal, Topuria finished six of his next seven opponents, five by knockout and one by submission. The lone challenger to make it to the judges’ scorecard was Josh Emmett, who was knocked down and absorbed 152 significant strikes in the process.

Ahead of Topuria’s next matchup, when he looks to claim the throne in a second division at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira, take a look back at all six of Topuria’s electrifying UFC finishes:

KO’s Damon Jackson

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)