Every Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Fighting This Week

And while UFC 249 will be remembered forever as the first major live sporting event back, it was really just the start of a crazy week in Jacksonville, FL, as the UFC has two more events locked and loaded to go May 13 and May 16 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Of the 42 fighters set to make the walk to the Octagon this week, 12 of them competed on Dana White’s Contender Series. To have that many DWCS alums on these two combined cards is a testament to the show’s success and the talent that appears on those summer events in Las Vegas.

Take a look at which fighters from UFC Jacksonville and UFC Florida started out with the world’s toughest job interview: