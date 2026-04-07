The Ever-Changing Light Heavyweight Throne | Who Will Claim It at UFC 327?

At UFC 253, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz put his devastating “Polish Power” on display against Dominick Reyes to claim the title one month after Jones’ departure. Following a measured opening round, Blachowicz broke Reyes down with body work before landing a left hook that appeared to break his opponent’s nose. With Reyes backing up, Blachowicz surged forward and finished him in the second round to become Poland’s second UFC champion.

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Six months later, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moved up in an attempt to become a simultaneous two-division champion. Despite his success at 185, Adesanya couldn’t match Blachowicz’s strength and versatility. Blachowicz cruised to a unanimous decision, outlanding “The Last Stylebender” 184-99 while adding three takedowns and more than seven minutes of control time.

Blachowicz entered UFC 267 as a heavy favorite against Glover Teixeira, but the veteran delivered a career-defining performance. Teixeira established his wrestling early, controlling the first round before advancing to dominant positions in the second. After forcing Blachowicz to give up his back, Teixeira secured a rear-naked choke to claim the title at 42 years old, becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.