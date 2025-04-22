Evan Elder Trades Hustle Culture For Greater Focus

“Legitimately, as stupid as this may be, there have been plenty of days where I’ve had a couple of good, hard days in a row and felt beat up, and I was like, ‘Today’s a yoga day. I’m gonna watch tape, I’m gonna study.’ On days when I’m not training, I have plenty of stuff to do. I can go back and watch every single thing that I’ve been doing, see where I’m messing stuff up, see what I need to be improving.”

He again smiled and shook his head, understanding there is nothing stupid about listening to his body and that studying film and reviewing the copious amounts of notes he takes from each session are just as integral to his success — if not more so — than pushing himself physically at all times.

“Now I know that when I feel like ‘I need to take today off; I need to do some yoga or some stretching or some breath work or all of the above,’ I’ll go into training the next day with a well thought out plan of what I need to do in order to get better.”

The fruits of those efforts have already started to be seen, as Elder turned a short-notice opportunity of his own last July in Denver into his first stoppage win under the UFC banner, submitting Darrius Flowers for his second consecutive victory.

While the time on the sidelines since then has been frustrating at times, it has also given the 28-year-old the opportunity to continue reshaping the way he thinks about his craft and get himself to a point where he is now ready to thrive on the biggest stage in the sport.

“It is pretty tough,” Elder said of the extended breaks between fights, having spent a year on the sidelines prior to his win over Flowers before navigating the nine-month hiatus that comes to an end on Saturday. “My last fight was short-notice — like four-days’ notice — and it was a year break before that, so I didn’t have much preparation time for the fight itself.

“I try to live my life in a fight camp as much as I possibly can, but I think the difficult part is that you almost forget what it’s all like. There are so many steps in the preparation, and it’s like, ‘I haven’t gotten these reps very often.’ I’m only getting one rep a year, and it’s hard to work like that, but, at the same time, I’m not really worried about it at all. I think God’s got his hands all over it. I think God was saving my opportunity for this time, but it’s also given me so much more time to improve, which I think is needed.

“I feel like I came into the UFC faster than I should have,” said Elder, who debuted on short notice, up a division against Preston Parsons in the summer of 2022. "We’re all just chomping at the bit to get (to the UFC), and I got here when I was 7-0, and I hadn’t fought a ton of really good competition.

“I could have stayed outside of the UFC for several more fights, gotten some more experience instead of jumping right in here in the deep end.”

That assessment isn’t one that you commonly hear from aspiring competitors, as most envision themselves as being ready to challenge for championship gold as soon as they get a couple regional wins under their belt.

But Elder is now acutely aware of how different things are when you’re competing at the sport’s highest level, and all that is required in order to have success inside the Octagon. After dropping each of his first two contests, he’s rebounded with consecutive victories, and while he’d certainly like to make it three-in-a-row on Saturday, fixating on the outcome of this weekend’s return to action is another thing that Elder has worked to change during these extended breaks from competition.

“(These breaks) have given me more time to grown physically and mentally as a martial artist, and as a person,” began Elder, who obviously is hoping a win this weekend over Young and three-fight run of success brings a more expeditious return to action. “I think the biggest thing has been maturing as a man — physically, mentally, spiritually — and really figuring out…”