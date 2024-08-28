Evan Elder Is Making Up For Lost Time

But four days? That’s a lot of fearlessness.

“I hate just sitting around, waiting for life to happen to me,” he continues. “I can't do it, man. I know that God has too much for us and we just have to dive into our fear, face our fear head-on and embrace being uncomfortable. So they could have told me any name, and I was like, well, I have to take this opportunity because I'm not just going to sit around and wait for life to happen to me. I'm going to go out there and get it and just believe in what God has for me.”

The name was Darrius Flowers, a talented graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series with a little edge to his own motivation, considering he was on a two-fight losing streak. Elder, 1-2 since making his UFC debut in 2022, had been on the sidelines since a July 2023 win over Genaro Valdez, and he just wanted to fight.

So the stars aligned and the two agreed on the short-notice bout up a weight class at welterweight – in Denver, at high altitude, no less. And they got after it until Elder submitted Flowers with an arm triangle choke at 1:46 of the second round. Not a bad way to put a stamp on your summer, and “The Phenom” doesn’t want to wait a year for the next one.