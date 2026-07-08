Europe’s Best Lightweights

From prospects to contenders to champions, Europe has been a place where many of these lightweights have stemmed from. Saturday night at UFC 329, Europe is well-represented once again in the main and co-main events. Before the Octagon door closes in T-Mobile Arena, here are some of Europe’s best at 155 pounds.

Conor McGregor

After claiming gold at featherweight and making a move up to welterweight to face Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor took a crack at gold in the lightweight division. A second-round TKO over Eddie Alvarez led “The Notorious” to become the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two divisions at the same time, a feat only a very few would go on to do after him.

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And while the 37-year-old returns to action to action at welterweight this Saturday, his name will forever be etched in the lightweight division’s history books.