Esteban Ribovics Promises More Good Shows

Even though things didn’t go his way against Radzhabov and he was forced to so to the cards for the first time in his initial victory over Kamuela Kirk, the Argentinian remained aggressive throughout, and it should remain that way this weekend when he steps in against Zellhuber.

“I respect him a lot,” he said of “The Golden Boy,” a fellow DWCS alum who also dropped his promotional debut but has since earned three straight wins to begin forging ahead in the talent-rich 155-pound ranks. “He’s good in the striking and he has something on the ground as well.

“He likes to strike, I like to strike as well, so it’s going to be what I like to call “Bang! Bang!’ between two strikers.”

RELATED: Daniel Zellhuber | Dana White's Contender Series Grad Showcase

Ribovics couldn’t help but laugh after sharing the way he’s thinking of the matchup, but it’s a valid assumption on how things could play out when he and Zellhuber hit the Octagon on Saturday night, as the 25-year-old Mexican was also a prolific finisher on the regional scene before arriving in the UFC, where he’s since added a submission win over Christos Giagos and a Fight of the Night bonus for his victory over Francisco Prado last time out to his collection of results.

The duo will serve as the second bout on this weekend’s main card — the first time either has been featured as part of the pay-per-view lineup — and being a part of the historic night at Sphere is something that has Ribovics a little anxious as he counts down the days until he’ll make the walk at Riyadh Season Noche UFC this weekend.