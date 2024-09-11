Esteban Ribovics Promises More Good Shows

Embedded
Coming off Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Esteban Ribovics looked like one to pay close attention to in the lightweight division.
Entering the late summer talent search series undefeated in 10 starts, the Argentinian finisher made quick work of Thomas Paull to close out Week 4 at the UFC APEX, sleeping the British hopeful in 90 seconds to push his winning streak to 11 and maintain his 100 percent finishing rate. But when he finally debuted in March 2023 at UFC 285, “El Gringo” got bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten by fellow newcomer Loik Radzhabov, and the buzz surrounding him quieted.
After getting things moving in the right direction with a unanimous decision win last summer during International Fight Week, Ribovics reignited the interest in his future earlier this year with a stunning first-round knockout win over Terrance McKinney that took home top knockout honors in May’s Monthly Report and set up his electrifying showdown with Daniel Zellhuber on Saturday night at Sphere.
Esteban Ribovics Knocks Out Terrance McKinney In Round One | UFC St. Louis
“After the fight, one thing I gained was my new contract,” Ribovics said with a smile when asked about his knockout of McKinney in St. Louis ahead of his pay-per-view main card clash this weekend. “I get more fights now in the UFC.
“Beyond the business and all that, what I gained is the love from the fans, and that, for me, is the greatest thing that I gained after that fight.”
It’s easy to understand why the UFC audience finds the 28-year-old prospect appealing.
While his fight with McKinney lasted just 34 seconds, Ribovics threw 12 significant strikes during that time, connecting with five of them, including the right high kick to the dome that literally sat “T. Wrecks” down along the fence, leaving him to be woken up and informed about what had happened by the official.
That high output approach has been Ribovics’ signature throughout his career, resulting in a string of finishes prior to reaching the ultimate proving ground two summers back and continuing since he’s matriculated to the Octagon, as well.
Even though things didn’t go his way against Radzhabov and he was forced to so to the cards for the first time in his initial victory over Kamuela Kirk, the Argentinian remained aggressive throughout, and it should remain that way this weekend when he steps in against Zellhuber.
“I respect him a lot,” he said of “The Golden Boy,” a fellow DWCS alum who also dropped his promotional debut but has since earned three straight wins to begin forging ahead in the talent-rich 155-pound ranks. “He’s good in the striking and he has something on the ground as well.
“He likes to strike, I like to strike as well, so it’s going to be what I like to call “Bang! Bang!’ between two strikers.”
Ribovics couldn’t help but laugh after sharing the way he’s thinking of the matchup, but it’s a valid assumption on how things could play out when he and Zellhuber hit the Octagon on Saturday night, as the 25-year-old Mexican was also a prolific finisher on the regional scene before arriving in the UFC, where he’s since added a submission win over Christos Giagos and a Fight of the Night bonus for his victory over Francisco Prado last time out to his collection of results.
The duo will serve as the second bout on this weekend’s main card — the first time either has been featured as part of the pay-per-view lineup — and being a part of the historic night at Sphere is something that has Ribovics a little anxious as he counts down the days until he’ll make the walk at Riyadh Season Noche UFC this weekend.
Esteban Ribovics Interview | UFC 306
Esteban Ribovics Interview | UFC 306
“I feel pretty anxious,” began the ascending lightweight, whose nerves are more of the “hurry up and get here” variety, as opposed to the “I don’t want to be here” type. “I’m happy to be a part of this unique event at the Sphere. More than anything, I’m just anxious for the fight to happen.
“I can picture the moment, but I know the moment is not gonna be the same once it happens,” he said when asked his thoughts on what it’s going to be like competing inside the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue and on an event that UFC CEO Dana White has promised will be an historic night in sports. “I know it’s gonna be unique, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be like; I have no idea what is going to happen.
“I’m just excited that it’s gonna be different than all the rest of the events.”
How things will look and feel inside the venue isn’t the only piece of this weekend’s event that Ribovics doesn’t have a feel for at the moment.
Despite his blistering finish of McKinney just a few months ago and owning consecutive victories inside the Octagon to recapture some momentum, the soft-spoken Argentine still isn’t one hundred percent sure what fans are expecting from him when he steps into the cage, though that will not change what he plans to do each and every time he crosses that threshold.
“I’m not sure what the fans expect from me, but I can promise for sure that they’re gonna see a different version of Esteban — a hard worker giving better shows,” offered Ribovics. “I’m not sure what the expectation is, but the promise is to keep giving good fights and good shows for the fans.”
UFC Digital staff contributed to this story
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.