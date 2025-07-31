Esteban Ribovics Promises More ‘Bang-Bang’ On Saturday Night

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series graduating class of 2022, the 29-year-old has consistently delivered exciting performances throughout his first five trips into the Octagon, but it wasn’t until last year that audiences really started paying close attention to “El Gringo.” In May, he rolled into St. Louis and made quick work of Terrance McKinney, felling him with a thudding high kick just 37 seconds into the fight. Four months later, he paired off with Daniel Zellhuber for one of the best fights of 2024, landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict in the second bout of the UFC 306 pay-per-view main card from Sphere.

And earlier this year, Ribovics again when shot-for-shot over 15 minutes, teaming up with Nasrat Haqparast to garner a second straight Fight of the Night bonus, this time landing on the unfavorable side of the scorecards.

“I think people are seeing right now that they know what I’m made of, they know what I’m capable of, and they know that if I’m there, I came to show what I’m about — that I came to put on a show, that I’m a savage, and that’s what you can expect,” said Ribovics, who takes on Brazilian Elves Brener in a must-see lightweight pairing this weekend at the UFC APEX. “I came here to take what’s mine.