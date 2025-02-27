Esteban Ribovics: ‘I Just Love Fighting’

In his second year on the roster, the rising lightweight scored a stunning, head-kick knockout of Terrance McKinney just 37 seconds into their bout in St. Louis. Then, at the unforgettable Noche UFC, he and Daniel Zellhuber put on one of the best fights of 2024, featuring a third round that immediately went into contention with the second round of the Dustin Poirier-Dan Hooker fight as the best round of the decade so far.

The two results stretched his Octagon record to 3-1 and put him well within range of a Top 15 matchup later this year if he can keep his momentum going against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev.

Overall: not a bad year for “El Gringo,” who reflects positively on his time on the roster since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.