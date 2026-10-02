Esteban Ribovics | Highlight Hunter

“As soon as I got the call, I thought, ‘Let's go! I got no injuries. I'm ready to go. I still have a couple of weeks. Let's do this!’ he grinned. “I think it's going to be good. And I expected to get somebody younger to fight, but I think that, amongst the veterans, he is the best one, in my opinion. So I think it's going to be a great fight, a very exciting one.”

Ribovics has made exciting fights his stock-in-trade throughout his UFC career. Whether it’s jaw-dropping knockouts like his head-kick finish of Terrance McKinney, or his back-and-forth wars that go all the way to the scorecards, like his victories over Daniel Zellhuber and Elves Brener, Ribovics knows how to entertain.

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Last time out, Ribovics found himself sharing the Octagon with a legend as he defeated Edson Barboza via second-round TKO to send the Brazilian into retirement on a loss.