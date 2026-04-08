Esteban Ribovics Has The Top 10 In His Sights

Ribovics returns to the Octagon in Miami on Saturday night, where he’ll take on No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in what, on paper, is the biggest fight in Ribovics’ career. It’s an opportunity the 29-year-old is clearly buzzing for, and that enthusiasm is heightened by the fact that it’s taking place in his adopted home state of Florida.

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“It's amazing. It's the first time this is happening, the first time I'm fighting so close to (where) I train,” said the Kill Cliff FC product. “Playing at home, close to my friends, family, team, and everything else, and it's going to be a Latin night, just like we did in the Sphere.”

Ribovics’ win over Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 306 at the Sphere back in September 2024 is undoubtedly his career highlight to date. After an all-out war, with the pair going back and forth for the full 15 minutes, Ribovics was declared the split-decision winner. It further cemented his reputation as one of the biggest crowd-pleasers in the UFC’s lightweight division, following his stunning 37-second head-kick KO of notorious fast-finisher Terrance McKinney earlier in the year.