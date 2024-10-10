Established Vs Emerging

The No. 1 spot in the flyweight division is up for grabs, and anytime a new face gets an opportunity, it becomes very intriguing. Between fighters ranked Nos. 10-15 and the unranked, there is a skill gap; however, once you get into the top five, the difference becomes more evident.

Royval has fought elite competition since he has been in the UFC. He currently has wins over No. 2, No. 4, No. 7, No. 10, and No. 15 in the flyweight division, and a win over Taira would put him in a good place for another chance at the belt.

Taira entered the top five after his last outing, a win over Alex Perez. Since he signed with the UFC in early 2022, there is a short list of bouts that share similar significance in terms of both the implications on the line and the fighters’ resumes, on both sides.

Let’s look at some fights from the past two years that are like Royval vs Taira. While selecting these, I focused on matchups where undefeated or one loss fighters made a jump in competition, facing a veteran who was either a former title challenger or a current top five athlete in their weight class.

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev