Essential Leech | The Best Of Li Jingliang

Li Jingliang vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

January 16, 2021

Despite being sidelined from the Octagon for over two years, “The Argentine Dagger” entered his Fight Island meeting Li Jingliang as a sizeable favorite. He even intoned to the press that it was a mistake for Li to accept the bout. Maybe it was ring rust, maybe it was an abundance of caution, but the fight belonged almost solely to “The Leech,” who got to work early and never took his foot off the gas. Perhaps it was because Ponzinibbio was on alert for Li’s trademark right hand that he took his eye off of his left, an explosive surprise that put him on his back.

Result: Li Jingliang by KO, Round 1, 4;25

Li Jingliang vs Bobby Nash (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

January 28, 2017

Heading into this Denver fight night, Bobby Nash predicted a KO in less than two rounds. He ended up being correct, save for the fact it would be Li executing the finish before the second horn. A wild back-and-forth affair until its conclusion, Nash was successful in finding his target and unloading. But as announcer Jon Anik noted, Li was “absolutely fearless” when it came to getting hit. Both men threw with everything they had, but it was ultimately “The Leech” who proved more durable, ending Nash’s evening with the sneakiest of overhand rights.

Result: Li Jingliang by KO, Round 2, 4:45