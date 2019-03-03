ESPN Prelims Set Another High Mark

The ESPN telecast of the UFC 235 Prelims from 8:15 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET averaged a 1.0 metered market rating. Through four linear television events, ESPN has now aired the four highest-rated UFC telecasts on cable since the start of 2017. The rating held steady throughout the entire window, peaking during the Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens fight.

Main Things to Know

• Last night’s UFC 235 Prelims aired from 8:15 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET and averaged a 1.0 metered market rating.

• Based on overnight ratings, this telecast ties ESPN’s UFC 234 Prelims on Feb. 9 and several PPV Prelims on FX/FS1 as the second-highest-rated PPV Prelims since 2013 – only behind the UFC 205 Prelims (McGregor/Alvarez)

• Through five UFC telecasts on ESPN, UFC on ESPN is averaging a 1.0 metered market rating and all four telecasts starting in primetime have averaged a 1.0 rating or higher.

• Overall, ESPN has aired the four highest-rated UFC telecasts on cable since the start of 2017.

• UFC 235 Prelims were up +67% from the UFC 222 Prelims (Cyborg/Kunitskaya) that aired March 3, 2018

Next up, the Octagon heads to the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+. Headlining the night will be a showdown between two top-ten heavyweights, Derrick Lewis (no.3) and Junior Dos Santos (no. 8). The main card will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. in both English and Spanish. As always, ESPN+ will feature exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show before each event and UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following each event – giving fans all the latest information, insight and analysis on both sides of the fight night.

