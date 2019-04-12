UFC and ESPN+ are teaming up to do big things. Here's everything you need to know:
UFC PPVs are available for purchase on the web only by visiting ESPNplus.com/PPV and cannot be purchased via the ESPN app.
New ESPN+ subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN+ annual recurring subscription for $79.99. The ESPN+ annual subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN+ annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will be able to purchase each UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) for $59.99.
UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 is on sale now via ESPN+ at ESPNplus.com/PPV, and will continue to be available for purchase through April 16.
Beginning with UFC 236, you must be an ESPN+ subscriber to purchase UFC PPV events. Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC PPV events (streaming in HD) for $59.99 per event. Your ESPN+ subscription also includes access to exclusive UFC Fight Nights, best of UFC Fight Archives, and ESPN+ exclusive UFC shows and features.
UFC PPV events will not be available for purchase via cable and satellite providers. UFC.TV will now redirect visitors to ESPNplus.com/PPV to purchase PPV events.
ESPN+ is available within the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including: Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, XBox One and more. Once you purchase UFC 236 on the web and download the ESPN app on one of those devices, you will be able to watch the fight on that device. You can also watch it on your computer through your web browser.
UFC will still license PPV events to commercial establishments (bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs), so you may be able to watch at local establishments as well.
Each UFC PPV event purchased via ESPN+ will be available for replay for a period of time following the live event.
Steps for all devices supported for UFC PPV on ESPN+ can be found here.