Q: Where can I watch the PPV fight if I don’t have a supported connected TV device?

ESPN+ is available within the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including: Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, XBox One and more. Once you purchase UFC 236 on the web and download the ESPN app on one of those devices, you will be able to watch the fight on that device. You can also watch it on your computer through your web browser.