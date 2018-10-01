Espino, Frazier Fight For UFC Contract

The finale pits Juan Espino, a 6’4” powerhouse that looks exactly like someone you don’t want to make angry, against Justin Frazier, who was the last pick in the house. And yet, each fighter will have an equal shot to earn a UFC contract with a win on November 30.

Frazier was easily the biggest surprise of the season, but his wins weren’t flukes, and he displayed his work ethic and talent consistently.

“I like to be the best at everything I do whether it’s running, eating, swimming,” Frazier said. “I like to deer hunt a lot of course being in Arkansas, so I like to be the best hunter I can be. I like to be the best fighter I can be.

“I knew that I had the ability to fight, and I want to be the best fighter I can be, so put me in the house with seven other guys, I’m going to be the number one guy in the house. Put me in the UFC, I’m going to try to get to that number one spot. Right now, we’re fighting for the contract, so that’s what I’m after.”

Coming out of Arkansas, not much was expected from “The Grizzly Bear,” but he continued to turn heads while in the TUF house. The underdog role is nothing new to him, and the adversity he endured in the house was almost nothing compared to what he dealt with years ago away from the Octagon. Frazier said his son had a heart transplant at just two weeks old, and complications afterward led to a battle with cancer in 2012. The heavyweight said his son is six years old and “batting a thousand” now.

“There’s no one who’s going to take food out of my baby’s mouth,” he said. “That’s the way I look at it.”