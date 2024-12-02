Eryk Anders | The Countdown Is On

That’s two. That means three to go. But this is a fight against a former world champion, one Anders admits is “a huge fight.” So if he wins it, does he alter his plan and look at this as the start of something? Nope, he’s doubling down on what he said in 2023.

“I’m only going to fight three more times,” he said. “This would be one of the three. And two more times after this. So I don't think so. But it's still a fun fight, so I'm really looking forward to that.”

At this point, you have to take Anders at his word, and he’s always been a straight shooter about the fight life and his place in it. So while his September revelation that he wasn’t exactly living a Spartan life outside of the Octagon was a surprise, it wasn’t a surprise that he owned up to his shortcomings.