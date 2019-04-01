Eryk Anders Is Searching For Balance

“Me and the wife enjoy traveling and hanging out and meeting new people and going on a different adventure every day, and we do that as much as possible,” said Anders. “Sometimes you can overdo it, and I think there’s a happy medium. You have to keep things fresh, keep things moving and create other opportunities for yourself.”

Stopping in for some work with Sayif Saud and his gang of UFC standouts is a prime example of Anders keeping it fresh, even though home will always be with head coach Chris Connolly in Alabama.

“It (working with Fortis MMA) was just a really good opportunity for me,” Anders said. “As you meet people, they invite you to come train with them and help get guys ready for fights and they help you get ready for fights and better yourself. Coach Sayif and I really connected and I really like his vibe and the way he runs practices and stuff at the gym, and the gym is loaded full of talent, so it was an invaluable for me to get in there and go train with those guys.”

Suffice to say, things are good these days for the 32-year-old southpaw, who hit some rough road when he lost three straight to Thiago Santos, Elias Theodorou and Khalil Rountree. But in June, a 78-second knockout of Moreira did wonders for Anders’ disposition and position in the UFC.