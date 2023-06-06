Eryk Anders: "I've Got Five Fights Left"

Along the way, there’s no drama, no hard feelings, no nasty barbs traded in social media outlets; it’s just a quest for knowledge that won’t ever end.

“I spent a lot of time traveling,” said Anders. “I went to Marquez MMA up in Philly, I trained a lot at Fusion X-Cel in Orlando. You enhance your skills by training with other people, seeing the different techniques and skillsets and things like that. And you take it, and you apply it. Phil Rowe, for example, is a good training partner, but I can't fight like Phil Rowe. I'm not built like him and I don't have the same skillset, but I can be exposed to some of the things that he does, and when I train to fight an opponent like Phil Rowe, I can fall back on that. Or maybe I learned something from Joe Pyfer or Andre Petroski up there in Philly or I like a technique that John Marquez showed me and I can apply it to my game. I don't think that one coach knows everything. So I think it's up to me, the fighter, to go travel, learn, experience and see what sticks.”

And as far as his training home, Anders is a little over ten miles from his old gym at the MMA Lab run by veteran coach John Crouch. There are still UFC-level training partners, world-class coaching, and “Ya Boi” fit right in with his new crew as he heads into the twilight of his career.