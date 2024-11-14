Eryk Anders Is Ready To Answer All Questions

“At the end of the day, it’s a fight, but, at the same time, it's one of the most prestigious fighting venues there is, so to have the opportunity to go in there and fight and perform, especially in front of that lively New York crowd, it's definitely on the bucket list.”

That fighting bucket list is getting shorter and shorter for the 37-year-old middleweight, who told us in June of last year that he was going to fight five more times before walking off into the sunset. Shortly after that revelation, he lost a decision to Marc-Andre Barriault that earned him Fight of the Night honors, and in March, he defeated Jamie Pickett.

UFC 309 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Jones vs Miocic | Oliveira vs Chandler 2

That’s two. That means three to go. But this is a fight against a former world champion, one Anders admits is “a huge fight.” So if he wins it, does he alter his plan and look at this as the start of something? Nope, he’s doubling down on what he said in 2023.

“I’m only going to fight three more times,” he said. “This would be one of the three. And two more times after this. So I don't think so. But it's still a fun fight, so I'm really looking forward to that.”