Eryk Anders Focused On Being Himself

“This is the thing,” he said. “Regardless of the circumstances, Jotko was fighting under the same circumstances I was. I prefer the crowd - I feed off the crowd, there's a lot of energy the crowd gives you, so it is what it is. I think at this level, it's whoever adjusts to the outside stuff best is who has the better chance.”

So he’s not going to take the out we’re giving him?

“I never will either,” he laughs.

“To be honest,” Anders continues, “COVID had zero to do with anything. I can't even sit here and say that affected the fight at all because it didn't. I was training, I was running, I was doing everything that I do to get ready for a fight under normal circumstances. I just fought like s**t, and I definitely look to go out there and fight more like myself in this one.”

See, now that’s an attitude that would fit in perfectly with the folks who made the walk to the Octagon in those early years.

“From May to September, I couldn't train hardly at all and then I came back to train and came out to Fight Island and watched everybody else go through the emotional rollercoaster of fight week and all that other good stuff,” he said. “So I'm actually kinda glad this fight came up when it did because I want to get back in there and fight again, fight often and get back to being me and doing what I do.”