Erin Blanchfield Welcomes Pressure

Being able to compete in T-Mobile Arena this weekend in only her second fight in the UFC is something that Blanchfield is looking forward to.

“I made my debut in September, but in some ways, it feels like this is my first real UFC fight with a full crowd and everything,” Blanchfield told UFC.com. “I’m super pumped for that. I haven’t fought in front of a crowd in almost two years, so I feel like it’s been a long time coming and I’m excited for it.”

Blanchfield has high expectations for herself and her career, which is why she doesn’t feel added pressure heading into this fight after having such an impressive debut.

“I know people expect a lot out of me, but I like that because I expect that out of myself,” Blanchfield said. “I kind of want that pressure. I think it helps me perform better and I want to put out a win. I’m such a chill person that I think I need a little bit of that to hype me up and get me ready to go in there.”