Erin Blanchfield: Sharpened and Ready

This Saturday, Blanchfield faces former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a five-round co-main event, a matchup both athletes were pushing for before its announcement.

“I had a lot of notice for this fight, so I feel like I was really able to game plan how I wanted my camp to go, and being able to execute that, I’m really excited for this to be my last hard week of training. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. I feel in great shape and I’m excited to get out to Canada.”

Last time out, Manon Fiorot handed the New Jersey native just the second loss of her professional career and first in the UFC. Fiorot neutralized Blanchfield’s attack largely by fighting on the outside and maintaining her distance, resulting in a unanimous decision victory.

It wasn’t her night in Atlantic City last March, but Blanchfield uses it as a learning experience.